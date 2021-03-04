Toro: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 32.81% over the past year to $0.85, which beat the estimate of $0.75.
Revenue of $872,986,000 higher by 13.75% year over year, which beat the estimate of $851,380,000.
Looking Ahead
The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.35 and $3.45.
The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $3,582,000,000 and $3,649,000,000.
Details Of The Call
Date: Mar 04, 2021
Time: 11:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qkdtcenf
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $103.27
52-week low: $52.07
Price action over last quarter: Up 7.46%
Company Overview
The Toro Co manufactures turf maintenance and landscaping equipment. The company produces reel and rotary riding products, trim cutting and walking mowers, greens rollers, turf sprayer equipment, underground irrigation systems, heavy-duty walk-behind mowers, and sprinkler systems used for professional turf and landscape maintenance and construction. Its products are marketed through a network of distributors and dealers to primarily professional users maintaining turfs and sport fields such as golf courses. The company also produces snow plowers and ice management products. Its largest end market is the United States.
