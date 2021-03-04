Toro: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 32.81% over the past year to $0.85, which beat the estimate of $0.75.

Revenue of $872,986,000 higher by 13.75% year over year, which beat the estimate of $851,380,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.35 and $3.45.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $3,582,000,000 and $3,649,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 04, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qkdtcenf

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $103.27

52-week low: $52.07

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.46%

Company Overview

The Toro Co manufactures turf maintenance and landscaping equipment. The company produces reel and rotary riding products, trim cutting and walking mowers, greens rollers, turf sprayer equipment, underground irrigation systems, heavy-duty walk-behind mowers, and sprinkler systems used for professional turf and landscape maintenance and construction. Its products are marketed through a network of distributors and dealers to primarily professional users maintaining turfs and sport fields such as golf courses. The company also produces snow plowers and ice management products. Its largest end market is the United States.