Recap: Syros Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) rose 2.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 34.78% over the past year to ($0.62), which missed the estimate of ($0.50).

Revenue of $5,698,000 up by 1021.65% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,700,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Syros Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 04, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/u2m2ncg6

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $15.65

Company's 52-week low was at $4.26

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.71%

Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in a non-coding regulatory region of the genome controlling the activation and repression of genes. It is primarily involved in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that address gene control and cancer. The Company operates only in the United States.