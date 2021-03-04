Titan Intl: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Titan Intl (NYSE:TWI) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 75.00% year over year to ($0.10), which beat the estimate of ($0.22).

Revenue of $326,908,000 higher by 8.32% year over year, which beat the estimate of $300,850,000.

Outlook

Titan Intl hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Titan Intl hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 04, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.titan-intl.com%2F&eventid=2947885&sessionid=1&key=921C2815AB25952505591B083ADEB2CF®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $9.07

52-week low: $1.05

Price action over last quarter: Up 139.76%

Company Overview

Titan International Inc is a manufacturer of wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles. The company operates through three segments namely Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer. Geographically, business of the group can be seen in the United States, Brazil and other countries. Titan derives most of the revenue from Agricultural segment in which rims, wheels, tires and undercarriage systems and components are manufactured for use on various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, plows, planters and irrigation equipment, and are sold directly to original equipment manufacturers and to the aftermarket through independent distributors, equipment dealers and Titan's own distribution centers.