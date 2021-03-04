Recap: Burlington Stores Q4 Earnings

Shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) moved higher by 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 24.92% over the past year to $2.44, which beat the estimate of $2.12.

Revenue of $2,283,000,000 up by 3.35% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,080,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Burlington Stores hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 04, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/occp7z3o

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $272.66

Company's 52-week low was at $105.67

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.24%

Company Profile

The third- largest American off-price apparel and home fashion retail firm, with 727 stores as of the end of fiscal 2019, Burlington Stores offers an assortment of products from over 5,000 brands through an everyday low price approach that undercuts conventional retailers' regular prices by up to 60%. The company focuses on providing a treasure hunt experience, with a quickly changing array of merchandise in a relatively low-frills shopping environment. In fiscal 2019, 22% of sales came from women's ready-to-wear apparel, 22% from accessories and footwear, 20% from menswear, 16% from youth apparel and baby, 15% from home décor, and 5% from coats. All sales come from the United States.