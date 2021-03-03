Red Robin Gourmet Burgers: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 397.22% over the past year to ($1.79), which missed the estimate of ($1.10).

Revenue of $201,050,000 declined by 33.63% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $230,830,000.

Outlook

Red Robin Sees FY21 Comps Up In Mid To High Single Digit Range

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gx8udajz

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $32.23

52-week low: $4.04

Price action over last quarter: Up 125.00%

Company Description

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc is a restaurant operator. The company develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants and fast-casual restaurants in North America. Its brands are Red Robin, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Red Robin America's Gourmet Burgers and Spirits, Red Robin Burger Works, YUMMM, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, and Red Robin Royalty names and logos. The company's revenue consists of sales from restaurant operations, gift card breakage, franchise royalties and fees, and other miscellaneous revenue.