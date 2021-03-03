Earnings Preview: Marcus

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 04. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on Marcus management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.17 on revenue of $62.79 million. Marcus earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.33 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $206.86 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be down 454.55%. Sales would be down 69.65% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -1.25 -1.57 -0.31 0.22 EPS Actual -1.22 -1.37 -0.29 0.33 Revenue Estimate 46.10 M 5.35 M 149.29 M 199.81 M Revenue Actual 33.59 M 6.00 M 159.46 M 206.86 M

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Marcus have declined 14.09%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Marcus is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.