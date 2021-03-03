Cooper Companies's Earnings Outlook

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 04. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q1 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Cooper Companies reporting earnings of $2.78 per share on sales of $660.67 million. In the same quarter last year, Cooper Companies announced EPS of $2.69 on revenue of $646.20 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 3.35%. Sales would be have grown 2.24% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 3.09 1.52 2.90 2.71 EPS Actual 3.16 2.28 1.51 2.69 Revenue Estimate 676.20 M 535.66 M 659.59 M 648.04 M Revenue Actual 681.60 M 578.20 M 524.90 M 646.20 M

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 18.18%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Cooper Companies is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.