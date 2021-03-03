Recap: Lincoln Educational Q4 Earnings

Shares of Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ:LINC) moved higher by 3.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 6.06% over the past year to $0.31, which beat the estimate of $0.23.

Revenue of $81,792,000 up by 10.66% year over year, which beat the estimate of $78,590,000.

Looking Ahead

Lincoln sees FY 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $29 million-$34 million.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 03, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ncbpg22c

Price Action

52-week high: $8.99

52-week low: $1.69

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.48%

Company Overview

Lincoln Educational Services Corp provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to high school graduates and working adults. The company offers programs in automotive technology, skilled trades, healthcare services, hospitality services and business and information technology. Its business is organized into three reportable business segments; Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions (HOPS), and Transitional. It derives most of the revenue from the Transportation and Skilled Trades segment which offers academic programs mainly in the career-oriented disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, HVAC, welding and manufacturing.