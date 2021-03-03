 Skip to main content

Recap: Strongbridge Biopharma Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2021 8:28am   Comments
Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) moved higher by 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 56.00% over the past year to ($0.11), which beat the estimate of ($0.12).

Revenue of $8,226,000 rose by 46.74% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $8,040,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $34,000,000 and $36,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 03, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zbsmiua5

Technicals

52-week high: $4.63

52-week low: $1.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 61.03%

Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the development, in-licensing, acquisition, and commercialization of various complementary products and product candidates that target rare diseases. The product portfolio of the group includes COR-003(levoketoconazole) and COR-005 (veldoreotide). COR-003 is a cortisol inhibitor which is used for the treatment of endogenous cushing's syndrome and COR-005 a novel somatostatin analog, which is used for the treatment of acromegaly. In addition, it is also developing BP-2002 (gene modified probiotic) which will be used for the treatment of Diabetes. Geographically, business activity of the firm is primarily functioned through the United States.

 

