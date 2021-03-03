SunOpta: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) fell 4.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 50.00% year over year to ($0.03), which missed the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $205,556,000 decreased by 30.51% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $314,690,000.

Looking Ahead

SunOpta hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

SunOpta hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 03, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.sunopta.com%2F&eventid=2947593&sessionid=1&key=F652FD084A60DFE0FEA4DE4D6549F0C8®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $17.07

Company's 52-week low was at $1.33

Price action over last quarter: Up 115.01%

Company Overview

SunOpta Inc is a Canadian company that focuses on a healthy product portfolio. It operates through three segments. Global Ingredients includes the sourcing and sale of organic and non-GMO ingredients, including fruits, oils, and the processing of value-added ingredients including cocoa liquor. Plant-Based Foods and Beverages include plant-based beverages and liquid and dry ingredients (utilizing almond, soy) as well as broths, teas, and nutritional beverages. Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages include individually quick frozen(IQF) fruit for retail(including strawberries, mango), IQF and bulk frozen fruit for foodservice (including purees, fruit cups, and smoothies), and custom fruit preparations for industrial use. It generates a vast majority of revenues from the Global Ingredients segment.