Recap: National Vision Q4 Earnings

Shares of National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 309.09% year over year to $0.45, which may not compare to the estimate of $0.13.

Revenue of $496,696,000 rose by 23.63% year over year, which beat the estimate of $472,700,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $0.88 and $0.93.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,930,000,000 and $1,980,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 03, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cetzmtnb

Price Action

52-week high: $52.61

Company's 52-week low was at $11.70

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.77%

Company Description

National Vision Holdings Inc is an optical retailer in the U.S. Its product portfolio includes eyeglasses and sunglasses, contact lenses, accessories, and other products. The operating segments of the company are Owned and Host segment, and Legacy segment. It derives a majority of the revenue from the Owned and Host segment which includes its two owned brands, America's Best and Eyeglass World, and its Vista Optical locations in Fred Meyer stores. In Owned and Host segment, the company also offers low-cost vision care products and services to American military service members by operating Vista Optical locations on military bases across the country. The Legacy segment of the entity consists of the strategic relationship with Walmart to operate Vision Centers in select Walmart stores.