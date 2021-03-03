Recap: Dycom Industries Q4 Earnings

Shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) moved higher by 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 69.57% over the past year to ($0.07), which missed the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $750,665,000 higher by 1.77% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $724,450,000.

Guidance

Dycom Industries hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Dycom Industries hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 03, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/87gzr2q5

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $93.59

Company's 52-week low was at $12.24

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.87%

Company Overview

Dycom Industries Inc provides contracting services in the United States and Canada. It offers program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services for telecommunications providers and utilities. Engineering services include the design of aerial, underground, and buried telecommunications systems that extend from telephone companies to end-users' homes or businesses. Dycom Industries utilizes copper, coaxial cables, and other materials, and constructs trenches and structures to place the cables or improve distribution lines to consumers. In addition, the company provides tower construction, antenna installation, and other equipment for wireless carriers and television system operators. The majority of sales derive from the United States.