Recap: Marchex Q4 Earnings

Shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) moved higher after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 700.00% over the past year to ($0.06), which beat the estimate of ($0.09).

Revenue of $12,691,000 decreased by 55.61% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $10,780,000.

Looking Ahead

Marchex hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Marchex hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 02, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7cbray5u

Technicals

52-week high: $3.67

Company's 52-week low was at $1.10

Price action over last quarter: Up 81.67%

Company Overview

Marchex Inc is a call analytics company that helps businesses connects, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. The company's analytics technology can facilitate call quality, analyze calls and measure the outcomes of calls. It also delivers performance-based, pay-for-call advertising across numerous mobile and online publishers to connect consumers with businesses over the phone.