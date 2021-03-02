Ross Stores: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 46.83% over the past year to $0.67, which missed the estimate of $1.00.

Revenue of $4,250,000,000 declined by 3.69% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $4,270,000,000.

Guidance

Q1 EPS expected to be between $0.74 and $0.86.

Ross Stores hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 02, 2021

Time: 04:15 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4jbgw849

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $123.90

Company's 52-week low was at $56.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.94%

Company Description

Ross Stores is a leading American off-price apparel and home fashion retailer, operating over 1,800 stores (at the end of fiscal 2019) across the Ross Dress for Less and dd's Discounts banners. Ross offers a variety of name-brand products and targets undercutting conventional retailers' regular prices by 20%-70%. The company uses an opportunistic, flexible merchandising approach; together with a relatively low-frills shopping environment centered on a treasure-hunt experience, Ross maximizes inventory turnover and traffic, enabling its low-price approach. In fiscal 2019, 26% of sales came from the ladies' department, 25% from home accents (including bed and bath), 14% from men's, 13% from each of accessories and shoes, and 9% from children's. All sales were made in the United States.