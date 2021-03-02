Earnings Outlook For Hudson Technologies

On Wednesday, March 03, Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Hudson Technologies's per-share loss will be near $0.09 on sales of $23.10 million, according to Wall Street analysts. In the same quarter last year, Hudson Technologies reported EPS of $0.25 on revenue of $25.75 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, quarterly profit would be up 64.0%. Revenue would be down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.03 -0.08 -0.12 EPS Actual 0 0.06 -0.07 -0.25 Revenue Estimate 47.76 M 58.25 M 32.94 M 25.92 M Revenue Actual 41.47 M 47.68 M 36.35 M 25.75 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Hudson Technologies were trading at $1.54 as of March 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 62.22%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Hudson Technologies is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.