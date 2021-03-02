A Preview Of Cornerstone Building's Earnings

Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, March 03. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Analysts expect Cornerstone Building earnings of $0.15 per share. Revenue will likely be around $1.18 billion, according to the consensus estimate. In the same quarter last year, Cornerstone Building announced EPS of $0.11 on revenue of $1.24 billion.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 36.36% increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would have fallen 5.14% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.30 -0.08 -0.25 0.10 EPS Actual 0.31 0.34 -1.20 0.11 Revenue Estimate 1.21 B 996.10 M 1.10 B 1.20 B Revenue Actual 1.23 B 1.08 B 1.11 B 1.24 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Cornerstone Building were trading at $11.77 as of March 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 41.57%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Cornerstone Building is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.