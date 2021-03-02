A Preview Of Culp's Earnings

Culp (NYSE:CULP) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, March 03. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q3 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Culp EPS is expected to be around $0.13, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $74.60 million. Culp EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.49. Sales were $72.00 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 73.47% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 3.61% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.03 -0.16 0.13 EPS Actual 0.19 0.08 -0.44 0.49 Revenue Estimate 68.78 M 59.06 M 58.35 M 73.15 M Revenue Actual 76.85 M 64.46 M 47.38 M 72.00 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Culp were trading at $17.36 as of March 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 97.5%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Culp is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.