Earnings Preview: Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, March 03. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Trip.com Group reporting earnings of $0.04 per share on revenue of $766.04 million. In the same quarter last year, Trip.com Group reported EPS of $0.28 on revenue of $1.20 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, quarterly profit would be down 85.71%. Revenue would be down 36.06% from the year-ago period. Trip.com Group's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.17 -0.46 -0.51 0.11 EPS Actual 0.34 -0.27 -0.53 0.28 Revenue Estimate 788.00 M 343.11 M 580.12 M 1.16 B Revenue Actual 805.00 M 448.00 M 669.00 M 1.20 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Trip.com Group were trading at $39.76 as of March 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 31.28%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Trip.com Group is scheduled to hold the call at 19:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.