Amyris: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2021 8:47am   Comments
Shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 92.11% year over year to ($0.03), which beat the estimate of ($0.09).

Revenue of $79,744,000 rose by 96.72% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $69,980,000.

Looking Ahead

Amyris sees FY21 total sales of $400 million.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 02, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2101/39853

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $18.57

Company's 52-week low was at $1.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 728.57%

Company Description

Amyris Inc is an industrial biotechnology company. It is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, and sales of products in a variety of consumer and industrial markets, including cosmetics, flavors and fragrances, solvents and cleaners, polymers, lubricants, healthcare products, and fuels. The business operations are spread across the world with the majority of the revenues generated in the United States. The company generates revenue from the sale of renewable products, licenses of and royalties from intellectual property, and grants and collaborative research and development services.

 

