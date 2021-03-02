 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Neuronetics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2021 7:57am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 53.66% year over year to ($0.19), which beat the estimate of ($0.24).

Revenue of $15,579,000 decreased by 10.26% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $14,400,000.

Guidance

Q1 revenue expected to be between $11,000,000 and $12,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 02, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ukv2xxmt

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $22.43

Company's 52-week low was at $1.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 189.67%

Company Description

Neuronetics Inc is a commercial stage medical technology company. It is focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. The company's product the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, is a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment that uses transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS, to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

 

Related Articles (STIM)

Earnings Scheduled For March 2, 2021
Earnings Outlook For Neuronetics
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 28-March 6): KemPharm, Gilead FDA Decisions and More Earnings
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novavax Vaccine Readout, Clinical Hold On Bellicum Study Lifted, Lilly Earnings, NLS Pharma IPO
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com