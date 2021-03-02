Neuronetics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 53.66% year over year to ($0.19), which beat the estimate of ($0.24).

Revenue of $15,579,000 decreased by 10.26% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $14,400,000.

Guidance

Q1 revenue expected to be between $11,000,000 and $12,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 02, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ukv2xxmt

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $22.43

Company's 52-week low was at $1.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 189.67%

Company Description

Neuronetics Inc is a commercial stage medical technology company. It is focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. The company's product the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, is a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment that uses transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS, to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.