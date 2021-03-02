Recap: Kopin Q4 Earnings

Shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) moved higher by 13.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 122.22% year over year to $0.02, which beat the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $13,922,000 up by 59.55% year over year, which beat the estimate of $9,330,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 02, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=143392

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $13.62

52-week low: $0.19

Price action over last quarter: Up 604.05%

Company Overview

Kopin Corp is a developer, manufacturer and seller of components, subassemblies, head-worn and hand-held systems. It serves for soldier, avionic, armored vehicle and training and simulation military applications and others. The company's product portfolio includes LCD; ferroelectric liquid crystal on silicon devices (FLCoS); Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED) and others. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the Americas and also has a presence in Asia-Pacific; Europe and Other Countries.