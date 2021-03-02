 Skip to main content

Recap: Abercrombie & Fitch Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2021 7:39am
Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 14.50% year over year to $1.50, which beat the estimate of $1.22.

Revenue of $1,122,000,000 declined by 5.32% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,120,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 02, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f5arn33v

Price Action

52-week high: $28.69

Company's 52-week low was at $7.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.89%

Company Overview

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. It sells direct to consumer through its stores and websites, which include the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands. Most stores are in the United States, but the company does have many stores in Canada, Europe, and Asia. All stores are leased. Abercrombie ships to well over 100 countries via its websites. The company sources its merchandise from dozens of vendors that are primarily located in Asia and Central America. Abercrombie has two distribution centers in Ohio to support its North American operations. It uses third-party distributors for sales in Europe and Asia.

 

