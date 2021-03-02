 Skip to main content

Recap: AerCap Holdings Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2021 7:25am   Comments
Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) decreased 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 70.94% year over year to $0.68, which missed the estimate of $0.94.

Revenue of $1,032,000,000 decreased by 13.64% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,020,000,000.

Outlook

AerCap Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 02, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1424253&tp_key=8e42efdd5e

Technicals

52-week high: $53.24

Company's 52-week low was at $10.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 35.18%

Company Description

AerCap Holdings NV is an aircraft leasing company. Its major activities include leasing, financing, sales and management of commercial aircraft and engines. It operates in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, USA, the Netherlands, and a few other countries. They also provide aircraft asset management and corporate services to securitization vehicles, joint ventures, and other third parties. Through its subsidiary, the group also provides engine leasing, certified aircraft engines, airframes, and engine parts.

 

