Recap: Antares Pharma Q4 Earnings

Shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were flat 0.00% over the past year to $0.03, which were in line with the estimate of $0.03.

Revenue of $44,133,000 up by 16.63% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $40,750,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $175,000,000 and $200,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 02, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://streaming.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1424766&tp_key=38c62cb12a

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $5.07

52-week low: $1.60

Price action over last quarter: Up 57.89%

Company Description

Antares Pharma Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. The company's products include OTREXUP, Elestrin, Gelnique, Makena, and others.