Lumber Liquidators: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (NYSE:LL) rose 4.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 89.29% over the past year to $1.06, which beat the estimate of $0.50.

Revenue of $304,211,000 up by 11.09% year over year, which beat the estimate of $296,510,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Lumber Liquidators Hldgs hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 02, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=143529

Price Action

52-week high: $35.10

52-week low: $3.77

Price action over last quarter: down 1.05%

Company Description

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc is a United States-based specialty retailer of hardwood flooring in North America. The firm primarily operates across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada through its retail store operations segment. Its products include foreign and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, bamboo, and cork flooring. The company derives the majority of its revenue from solid and engineered hardwood, followed by bamboo, cork, and vinyl plank. The firm also offers a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools. It primarily targets do-it-yourself (DIY), do-it-for-me (DIFM), and commercial customers. Bellawood is a core brand of the company.