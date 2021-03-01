 Skip to main content

Boingo Wireless: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 5:10pm   Comments
Shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 33.33% over the past year to ($0.08), which missed the estimate of ($0.07).

Revenue of $60,104,000 decreased by 6.17% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $59,550,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Boingo Wireless hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=142955

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $15.92

52-week low: $6.66

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.91%

Company Profile

Boingo Wireless Inc is a provider of wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It acquires long-term wireless rights at large venues like airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses; build high-quality wireless networks such as distributed antenna systems ("DAS"), Wi-Fi, and small cells at those venues; and monetize the wireless networks through several products and services. Boingo generates most of its revenue from distributed antenna systems ("DAS").

 

