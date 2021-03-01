Switch: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 50.00% over the past year to $0.06, which beat the estimate of $0.05.
Revenue of $127,749,000 up by 5.98% year over year, which missed the estimate of $131,300,000.
Outlook
Switch Sees FY21 Sales Guidance $540M-$555M Vs $571.97M Estimates
Details Of The Call
Date: Mar 01, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/swch/mediaframe/43760/indexr.html
Technicals
52-week high: $19.99
Company's 52-week low was at $10.30
Price action over last quarter: Up 5.82%
Company Profile
Switch Inc is a US-based technology infrastructure company. It is engaged in designing, constructing and operating hyperscale data centers. The company has developed patented technologies that have redefined data center space and cooling, allowing customers to deploy high density and scalable IT architectures to support demanding and critical workloads. Switch owns and operates primary campus locations, called Primes such as Vegas, Nevada; The Citadel Campus near Reno, Nevada; and The Pyramid Campus in Grand Rapids, Michigan. It generates revenue through colocation, which includes the licensing and leasing of cabinet space and power and connectivity services, which includes cross-connects, broadband services, and external connectivity.
