Switch: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 50.00% over the past year to $0.06, which beat the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $127,749,000 up by 5.98% year over year, which missed the estimate of $131,300,000.

Outlook

Switch Sees FY21 Sales Guidance $540M-$555M Vs $571.97M Estimates

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/swch/mediaframe/43760/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $19.99

Company's 52-week low was at $10.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.82%

Company Profile

Switch Inc is a US-based technology infrastructure company. It is engaged in designing, constructing and operating hyperscale data centers. The company has developed patented technologies that have redefined data center space and cooling, allowing customers to deploy high density and scalable IT architectures to support demanding and critical workloads. Switch owns and operates primary campus locations, called Primes such as Vegas, Nevada; The Citadel Campus near Reno, Nevada; and The Pyramid Campus in Grand Rapids, Michigan. It generates revenue through colocation, which includes the licensing and leasing of cabinet space and power and connectivity services, which includes cross-connects, broadband services, and external connectivity.