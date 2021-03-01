 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Ooma: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 4:48pm   Comments
Shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 200.00% year over year to $0.12, which beat the estimate of $0.10.

Revenue of $44,262,000 up by 8.89% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $43,280,000.

Looking Ahead

Ooma Sees Q1 Adj. EPS $0.07-$0.10 vs $0.08 Estimate, Sales $44M-$44.8M vs $43.2M Est.; FY22 Adj. EPS $0.26-$0.34 vs $0.47 Est., Sales $182.5M-$185.5M vs $168M Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.ooma.com%2F&eventid=2947706&sessionid=1&key=00DD92423B02FDBA7425E366133D788D&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $19.18

Company's 52-week low was at $7.45

Price action over last quarter: Unaffected 0.00%

Company Description

Ooma Inc is a United States-based provider of innovative communication solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users. The company's hybrid software-as-a-service(SaaS) platform, consisting of its proprietary cloud, on-premise appliances, mobile applications, and end-point devices, provides the connectivity and functionality that power its solutions. Its communications solutions deliver proprietary PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced features, and integration with mobile devices. The majority of the company's revenue is generated in the form of Subscription and services.

 

