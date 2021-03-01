Novavax: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 138.94% over the past year to ($2.70), which missed the estimate of ($1.49).

Revenue of $276,659,000 up by 3038.15% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $304,880,000.

Outlook

Novavax hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/amat6tuz

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $331.68

Company's 52-week low was at $6.77

Price action over last quarter: Up 213.50%

Company Description

Novavax Inc is a biotechnology company that develops vaccines. The company works in the clinical stage of development with a focus on delivering novel products that prevent a broad range of diseases. Novavax works together with its wholly owned Swedish subsidiary to produce vaccine candidates to respond to both known and emerging disease threats. The company believes its vaccine technology has the potential to be applied broadly to a wide variety of human infectious diseases. Novavax develops product candidates geared toward all age demographics of the general population.