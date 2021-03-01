Recap: Sarepta Therapeutics Q4 Earnings

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 17.20% over the past year to ($1.84), which missed the estimate of ($1.77).

Revenue of $145,138,000 higher by 44.97% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $146,290,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Sarepta Therapeutics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r73teqoz

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $181.83

52-week low: $77.01

Price action over last quarter: down 30.77%

Company Overview

Sarepta Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on treating rare, infectious, and other diseases. It targets a broad range of diseases while focusing on the rapid development of its drug candidates. Sarepta's strategy involves proprietary RNA-targeted technology platforms to be used for developing novel pharmaceutical products to treat a broad range of diseases and address key unmet medical needs. The company uses third-party contractors to manufacture its product candidates. Most of Sarepta's product candidates are at an early stage of development.