 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Sarepta Therapeutics Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 4:28pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 17.20% over the past year to ($1.84), which missed the estimate of ($1.77).

Revenue of $145,138,000 higher by 44.97% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $146,290,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Sarepta Therapeutics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r73teqoz

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $181.83

52-week low: $77.01

Price action over last quarter: down 30.77%

Company Overview

Sarepta Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on treating rare, infectious, and other diseases. It targets a broad range of diseases while focusing on the rapid development of its drug candidates. Sarepta's strategy involves proprietary RNA-targeted technology platforms to be used for developing novel pharmaceutical products to treat a broad range of diseases and address key unmet medical needs. The company uses third-party contractors to manufacture its product candidates. Most of Sarepta's product candidates are at an early stage of development.

 

Related Articles (SRPT)

Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2021
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For March PDUFA Dates
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 28-March 6): KemPharm, Gilead FDA Decisions and More Earnings
Earnings Preview: Sarepta Therapeutics
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Goes Shopping, Decision Day For Sarepta, Pfizer, Moderna Unveil Vaccine Strategies For Coronavirus Variants
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Bausch Calls Truce With Icahn, Pfizer's Brain Inflammation Vaccine Gets Priority Review, BriaCell IPO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings