Recap: Verra Mobility Q4 Earnings

Shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 116.67% year over year to ($0.01), which missed the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $100,163,000 decreased by 10.94% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $92,760,000.

Looking Ahead

Verra Mobility hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.verramobility.com/events/event-details/verra-mobility-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-conference-call

Technicals

52-week high: $16.87

Company's 52-week low was at $5.63

Price action over last quarter: Up 43.36%

Company Overview

Verra Mobility Corp provides smart transportation solutions. The company develops and uses technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. It operates in two segments namely Government Solutions which delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. Commercial Services segment delivers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners and violation issuing authorities. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Services segment.