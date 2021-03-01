Recap: Omeros Q4 Earnings

Shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 3.45% over the past year to ($0.60), which beat the estimate of ($0.64).

Revenue of $10,632,000 decreased by 68.18% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $14,910,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Omeros hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zwyuoz5o

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $25.46

52-week low: $8.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 75.18%

Company Profile

Omeros Corp is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company. Its goal is to research, develop, and commercialize small-molecule and protein therapeutics targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company owns Omidria (phenylephrine and ketorolac injection), approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and launched in the U.S. for use during cataract surgery and intraocular lens replacement. Its product pipeline is focused on complement-associated thrombotic microangiopathies; complement-mediated glomerulonephropathies; Huntington's disease and cognitive impairment; and addictive and compulsive disorders.