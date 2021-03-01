Earnings Preview for NV5 Global

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, March 02. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for NV5 Global's Q4 earnings.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

NV5 Global EPS will likely be near $0.78 while revenue will be around $159.56 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, NV5 Global announced EPS of $0.64 on revenue of $133.82 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 21.88% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 19.24% on a year-over-year basis. NV5 Global's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.70 0.59 0.86 0.79 EPS Actual 1.13 0.93 0.84 0.64 Revenue Estimate 156.35 M 151.31 M 161.17 M 140.90 M Revenue Actual 169.95 M 162.69 M 166.96 M 133.82 M

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 88.67%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. NV5 Global is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.