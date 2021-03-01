Hemisphere Media Gr Earnings Preview

Hemisphere Media Gr (NASDAQ:HMTV) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Tuesday, March 02. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Tuesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Hemisphere Media Gr earnings will be near $0.13 per share on sales of $43.50 million, according to analysts. Hemisphere Media Gr reported a per-share profit of $0.07 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $39.28 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 85.71%. Sales would be have grown 10.73% from the same quarter last year. Hemisphere Media Gr's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.12 -0.04 0.08 EPS Actual 0.13 -0.17 -0.10 0.07 Revenue Estimate 35.70 M 32.15 M 35.70 M 0.08 Revenue Actual 37.17 M 34.73 M 32.41 M 39.28 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Hemisphere Media Gr were trading at $11.05 as of February 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.17%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Hemisphere Media Gr is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.