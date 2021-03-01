Itamar Medical Earnings Preview

On Tuesday, March 02, Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Itamar Medical is included in the following report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering Itamar Medical have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of $0.13 on revenue of $12.30 million. Itamar Medical EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.03. Sales were $9.77 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 333.33% decrease for the company. Sales would be have grown 25.96% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.19 -0.14 -0.05 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.17 -0.11 -0.03 Revenue Estimate 9.94 M 7.81 M 8.12 M 9.67 M Revenue Actual 11.00 M 8.88 M 8.38 M 9.77 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 73.0%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Itamar Medical is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.