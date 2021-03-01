Earnings Outlook For CHF Solutions

On Tuesday, March 02, CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for CHF Solutions is included in the following report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts are predicting CHF Solutions will report a loss of $1.26 per share on revenue of $1.30 million. In the same quarter last year, CHF Solutions reported EPS of $1.12 on revenue of $1.37 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 12.5% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would have fallen 4.9% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -1.26 -1.26 -1.26 -1.26 EPS Actual -2.08 -0.10 -0.37 -1.12 Revenue Estimate 1.30 M 1.30 M 1.30 M 1.30 M Revenue Actual 1.90 M 1.86 M 1.63 M 1.37 M

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of CHF Solutions have declined 42.81%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. CHF Solutions is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.