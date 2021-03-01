L.B. Foster Earnings Preview

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Tuesday, March 02. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Tuesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see L.B. Foster reporting earnings of $0.15 per share on sales of $129.51 million. In the same quarter last year, L.B. Foster posted EPS of $0.08 on sales of $149.38 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 87.5%. Revenue would be down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.09 -0.07 0.36 0.40 EPS Actual 0.09 0.41 -0.18 0.08 Revenue Estimate 142.34 M 158.11 M 149.35 M 158.87 M Revenue Actual 118.36 M 145.77 M 128.78 M 149.38 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.17%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. L.B. Foster is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.