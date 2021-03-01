 Skip to main content

Recap: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 7:59am   Comments
Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 5.61% year over year to ($2.69), which beat the estimate of ($2.97).

Revenue of $35,114,000 up by 0.00% year over year, which beat the estimate of $28,230,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1425489&tp_key=b366aed301

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $100.77

52-week low: $26.56

Price action over last quarter: down 1.69%

Company Description

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It has a portfolio of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. The company product candidates are based on multiple mechanisms-calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, glutamate modulators and myeloperoxidase inhibitor. Its pipeline products include BHV3000-301, BHV3000-302, BHV3000-303, and others.

 

