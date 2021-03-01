Superior Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Superior Group (NASDAQ:SGC) decreased 3.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 240.00% year over year to $0.68, which beat the estimate of $0.36.

Revenue of $145,356,000 up by 34.08% year over year, which beat the estimate of $132,110,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Superior Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 02:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/sgc/mediaframe/43250/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $28.58

Company's 52-week low was at $6.10

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.38%

Company Profile

Superior Group Of Companies Inc designs apparel products. It manufactures and sells a wide range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel and accessories for the medical, health, industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety markets. The company classifies its businesses into three operating segments based on the types of products and services provided. The Uniforms and Related Products segment consists of sales to customers of uniforms and related items. The Remote Staffing Solutions segment consists of sales of staffing solutions. The Promotional Products segment consists of sales to customers of promotional products and other branded merchandise. The company markets its products under the brand names of Fashion Seal Healthcare, HPI, Bamko and others.