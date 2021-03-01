Recap: Tegna Q4 Earnings

Shares of Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 146.81% year over year to $1.16, which beat the estimate of $1.12.

Revenue of $937,575,000 higher by 35.11% year over year, which beat the estimate of $927,670,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h68m8auc

Technicals

52-week high: $19.27

Company's 52-week low was at $9.61

Price action over last quarter: Up 29.20%

Company Profile

Tegna Inc is a media company with a portfolio of broadcast stations and digital sites. The firm has around 62 television stations and more than 3 radio stations in approximately 51 U.S markets. It generates revenue from advertising and marketing services, subscription, political advertising, and other services. The company's brands are JUSTICE NETWORK, QUEST, PREMION, and others.