Amicus Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) moved higher by 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 22.86% over the past year to ($0.27), which missed the estimate of ($0.23).

Revenue of $70,571,000 higher by 27.63% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $70,060,000.

Looking Ahead

Amicus Therapeutics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pikiqnf7

Price Action

52-week high: $25.39

Company's 52-week low was at $6.25

Price action over last quarter: down 39.91%

Company Overview

Amicus Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Currently, the company is focused on treating Fabry Disease with its treatment Galafold and developing additional therapies for Fabry patients. Amicus has also received breakthrough therapy designation that allows it to deploy a therapy for Pompe Disease in late-stage patients.