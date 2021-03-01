 Skip to main content

Recap: Reata Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 7:06am   Comments
Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 21.38% over the past year to ($1.25), which beat the estimate of ($2.16).

Revenue of $3,192,000 rose by 19.46% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,440,000.

Looking Ahead

Reata Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Ffinance.yahoo.com%2Fnews%2Freata-pharmaceuticals-inc-report-fourth-114500824.html&eventid=3023787&sessionid=1&key=38597EBB280C48468322B7487DECE1EF&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $209.91

52-week low: $88.17

Price action over last quarter: down 33.78%

Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to address serious and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways. The company's product in the pipeline include bardoxolone methyl; Omaveloxolone and others.

 

