Cardlytics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 7:07am   Comments
Shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 127.78% year over year to ($0.05), which missed the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $67,082,000 decreased by 3.19% year over year, which beat the estimate of $60,890,000.

Outlook

Cardlytics sees Q1 sales of $47 million-$53 million and FY21 sales of $250 million-$275 million.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kdoe29zt

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $161.47

Company's 52-week low was at $27.33

Price action over last quarter: Up 74.32%

Company Description

Cardlytics Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email and various real-time notifications. The company operates through three segments, Cardlytics Direct U.S. and U.K., and Other Platform Solutions. The Cardlytics Direct segment which generates majority revenue operates a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels. The Other Platform Solutions segment offers solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. Geographically the company receives maximum revenue from the United States.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

