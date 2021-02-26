Earnings Preview for Cardlytics

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) unveils its next round of earnings this Monday, March 01. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Cardlytics's Q4 earnings.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Cardlytics EPS loss is expected to be around $0.03, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $60.89 million. Cardlytics earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.18 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $69.29 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 116.67% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 12.13% from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.28 -0.47 -0.21 0.04 EPS Actual -0.16 -0.38 -0.26 0.18 Revenue Estimate 38.85 M 30.84 M 44.21 M 63.89 M Revenue Actual 46.08 M 28.22 M 45.51 M 69.29 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Cardlytics were trading at $132.87 as of February 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 61.04%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Cardlytics is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.