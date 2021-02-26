Earnings Outlook for HNI

On Monday, March 01, HNI (NYSE:HNI) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

HNI EPS will likely be near $0.6 while revenue will be around $572.83 million, according to analysts. HNI earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.12 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $616.08 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 46.43% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 7.02% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.46 -0.31 -0.05 1.05 EPS Actual 0.71 0.20 0.21 1.12 Revenue Estimate 496.50 M 379.94 M 476.51 M 626.24 M Revenue Actual 507.06 M 417.46 M 468.70 M 616.08 M

Stock Performance

Shares of HNI were trading at $36.86 as of February 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.3%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. HNI is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.