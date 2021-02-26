Earnings Preview: Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, March 01. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to Hilton Grand Vacations's Q4 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, Hilton Grand Vacations analysts modeled for a loss of $0.04 per share on sales of $244.34 million. In the same quarter last year, Hilton Grand Vacations posted EPS of $0.61 on sales of $468.00 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Monday, quarterly profit would be down 106.56%. Revenue would be down 47.79% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.42 0.48 0.56 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.56 0.40 0.61 Revenue Estimate 233.33 M 131.23 M 388.17 M 476.38 M Revenue Actual 208.00 M 123.00 M 351.00 M 468.00 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Hilton Grand Vacations are up 48.78%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Hilton Grand Vacations is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.