Earnings Preview for United States Steel

On Monday, March 01, United States Steel (NYSE:X) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect United States Steel earnings of $0.79 per share. Revenue will likely be around $3.59 billion, according to the consensus estimate. In the same quarter last year, United States Steel posted EPS of $0.73 on sales of $2.75 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would be up 208.22%. Revenue would be up 30.64% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.68 -1.45 -2.82 -0.88 -1.11 EPS Actual -0.27 -1.21 -2.67 -0.73 -0.64 Revenue Estimate 2.58 B 2.22 B 1.84 B 2.78 B 2.78 B Revenue Actual 2.56 B 2.34 B 2.09 B 2.75 B 2.82 B

Stock Performance

Shares of United States Steel were trading at $17.605 as of February 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 110.16%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. United States Steel is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.