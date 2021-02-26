Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the consumer defensive sector:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) - P/E: 9.69 Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) - P/E: 4.91 Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) - P/E: 3.95 Bunge (NYSE:BG) - P/E: 9.69 Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) - P/E: 7.49

Most recently, Albertsons Companies reported earnings per share at 0.66, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.6. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.39%, which has decreased by 0.33% from last quarter's yield of 2.72%.

Ingles Markets's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 2.66, whereas in Q4, they were at 2.99. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.62%, which has decreased by 0.19% from 1.81% in the previous quarter.

Big Lots has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.76, which has decreased by 72.36% compared to Q2, which was 2.75. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.18%, which has increased by 0.03% from 2.15% last quarter.

Bunge has reported Q4 earnings per share at 3.05, which has increased by 23.48% compared to Q3, which was 2.47. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.56%, which has decreased by 0.59% from last quarter's yield of 3.15%.

Perdoceo Education's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.39, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.35. Perdoceo Education does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.