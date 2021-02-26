 Skip to main content

Rocket Companies CEO Jay Farner Talks Long-Term Goals After Q4 Beat

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 26, 2021 9:56am   Comments
Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) CEO Jay Farner discussed the Detroit-based company's long-term plans on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street" Friday. 

The mortgage company's stock is rallying following a fourth-quarter earnings beat on Thursday

Farner, after being asked what a rise in interest rates means for the company, said interest rates will not impact the company in the future due to its business model. 

Acquisitions and partnerships are a longer-term goal for Rocket, the CEO said, adding that partnerships with Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) and E*Trade clients will be very beneficial for Rocket in the future.

Farner also mentioned a special dividend that was announced Thursday and said it's the right move to return to the shareholders while there are no acquisitions in process for the company.

Rocket Companies' stock was up 11.56% to $22.20 at last check Friday. The company has a 52-week high of $34.42 and a 52-week low of $17.50.

