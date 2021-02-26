 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's Why Twitter, Airbnb, DraftKings Are Moving
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 26, 2021 9:31am   Comments
Share:
Here's Why Twitter, Airbnb, DraftKings Are Moving

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. 

Here’s why shares of Twitter, Airbnb and DraftKings are moving Friday.

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) shares are trading higher after the company shared a bullish three-year forecast and held an analyst day event Thursday. 

Rosenblatt analyst Mark Zgutowicz maintained a Neutral rating on the social media company and raised the price target from $55 to $65.

KeyBanc maintained an Overweight on Twitter and raised the price target from $80 to $90.

See Also: How To Buy Twitter Stock.

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results. 

Needham maintained a Buy on Airbnb and raised the price target from $200 to $225.

DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results and raised its FY21 sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Photo courtesy of Airbnb. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DKNG + ABNB)

Sports Betting Operator DraftKings Posts Q4 Beat, Raises 2021 Guidance After More State Launches: What Investors Should Know
What's Moving The Market Friday? US Stocks Near Flat, Euro, Asian Stocks Lower
Earnings Scheduled For February 26, 2021
Airbnb Beats The Street's Revenue Estimate In First Earnings Report
Score Media And Gaming, Home Of theScore App, Debuts On Nasdaq: What You Need To Know
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com