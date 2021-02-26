Here's Why Twitter, Airbnb, DraftKings Are Moving

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s why shares of Twitter, Airbnb and DraftKings are moving Friday.

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) shares are trading higher after the company shared a bullish three-year forecast and held an analyst day event Thursday.

Rosenblatt analyst Mark Zgutowicz maintained a Neutral rating on the social media company and raised the price target from $55 to $65.

KeyBanc maintained an Overweight on Twitter and raised the price target from $80 to $90.

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results.

Needham maintained a Buy on Airbnb and raised the price target from $200 to $225.

DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results and raised its FY21 sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Photo courtesy of Airbnb.